Azerbaijan's Baku Inshaat Ltd announces growth of industrial production

28 November 2019 13:18 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Azerbaijani factory to increase production of block bricks
Business 12:15
Over 150 Azerbaijani companies registered in Turkey in 10 months (Exclusive)
Turkey 22 November 17:42
Enginet launched innovative Cloud-based Video Surveilance service
ICT 22 November 11:30
PMD Group talks on implementation of expensive construction project in Azerbaijan
Business 8 November 15:25
Reconstruction details of Paulaner restaurant in Baku revealed
Business 7 November 17:59
Azerbaijani company in Sheki to export wine to China
Business 6 November 12:33
Latest
Turkey's chemical products exports to Uzbekistan exceed $201M in 2019 so far
World 13:52
Azerbaijan attaches great importance to de't of comprehensive ties with Slovakia
Politics 13:52
Kazakhstan, Russia eye to create tourist area at Baikonur SEZ (Exclusive)
Business 13:50
Polish expert at roundtable in Baku: EU always offers its knowledge and experience
Politics 13:45
FM: Opening ceremony of Slovakia’s embassy to strengthen relations with Azerbaijan
Politics 13:41
FM: Exchange of visits of Azerbaijani, Armenian journalists - positive step (PHOTO)
Politics 13:41
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Slovak Minister of Foreign and European Affairs (PHOTO)
Politics 13:39
Oil falls as U.S. rights bill fuels tensions with China
Oil&Gas 13:38
Number of Kyrgyz companies registered in Turkey in 10 months of 2019 disclosed
Turkey 13:20