Italian SME’s may transfer know-how to Uzbek ones (Exclusive)

Uzbekistan is developing and is rightfully looking to Italy for its innovative and competitive technologies, President of Italy-Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce Luigi Iperti told Trend in an interview.

"The Italian small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) can transfer know-how and knowledge to small and medium-sized Uzbek enterprises," Iperti noted.

Italy intends to improve institutional relations with Uzbekistan, he added.

"The recent visit by the president of the Lombardy Region, the most important of Italy, Attilio Fontana who was received by Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, with whom he established a very promising work program is a proof of this," Iperti stressed.

Iperti added that senior officials of the Uzbek government visited Italy in the last year. Other important visits are scheduled for next year.

"Italy is able to help Italian investors through agencies such as SACE-Simest able to provide assurance to financing and capital contributions. Simest in some case can provide additional capital. In turn, Uzbekistan offers free zones and attractive tax incentives as well," Iperti stated.

According to him, cooperation between Italy and Uzbekistan is also very strong in the tourism sector which is growing strongly.

"I would like to mention the most important example. There is a University in Tashkent, the Turin Polytechnic University with 1500 students and 50 professors coming from the Polytechnic of Turin. Recently, other Italian universities have entered into collaboration agreements with Uzbek entities. The school of Management MIP – Politecnico of Milano signed an agreement with the Uzbek school of Management, with the scope to supply jointly project management master courses," President of Italy-Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce said.

"The duty of our Chamber is to enlarge as much as possible the collaboration between our two countries," Iperti added.

The Italy-Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce (CIUZ) operates with its own offices in Italy and Uzbekistan. Its purpose is to help Italian entrepreneurs to do business in Uzbekistan and Uzbek operators to export to Italy and/or find Italian partners supply know-how, machinery and investments in Uzbekistan

