Deputy PM: Azerbaijan invested over $1.2B in Russia's economy

9 December 2019 14:08 (UTC+04:00)

AKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Azerbaijan has invested over $1.2 billion in Russian's economy, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev said.

Mustafayev made the remark in Baku during the 18th meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia, Trend reports on Dec. 9.

“Meanwhile, some $4.9 billion was invested in Azerbaijan's economy by Russia,” the deputy prime minister said. “There is good dynamics in the field of mutual investments between the two countries.”

“The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia is constantly growing,” Mustafayev said. “The trade turnover reached 19 percent in 2018, while during the first ten months of this year it reached 23 percent.”

The 18th meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia with the participation of deputy ministers of all Azerbaijani ministries, ambassador of Azerbaijan to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu, Russian Minister of Economic Development Maksim Oreshkin and other senior officials is being held in the Baku Business Center on Dec. 9.

