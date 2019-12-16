Deputy minister: Reforms in agriculture develop business environment in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

16 December 2019 13:20 (UTC+04:00)

LANKARAN, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

The reforms in Azerbaijan's agricultural sector have a positive effect on development of the entire business environment, Azerbaijani Deputy Agriculture Minister Elchin Zeynalov said on the sidelines of the 'From Village to City' agro tour on the territory of the Citrus Valley farm located in Istisu settlement of Azerbaijan’s Lankaran city, Trend reports.

The deputy minister is confident that introduction of certain innovations in this sector will cause a revival in the development of agricultural tourism.

On Dec. 15, as part of the From Village to City project, jointly organized by the Agro Procurement and Supply OJSC and the USAID, the 'Citrus Valley' agro tour was organized.

Heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Azerbaijan, representatives of international organizations, the relevant state and private structures took part in the tour of the Citrus Valley farm in Istisu.

The main purpose of the agro tour was to give foreign and local guests detailed information about the From Village to City project agro-tourism project being implemented in Azerbaijan for the first time, to familiarize them with one of the local farms, and also to support the development of agro tourism in Lankaran and other Azerbaijani regions.

