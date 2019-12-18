Turkmenistan taking part in Global Refugee Forum in Geneva

18 December 2019 20:40 (UTC+04:00)

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Dec. 18

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

The delegation of Turkmenistan took part in the first Global Refugee Forum, which was held on 17-18 December at the United Nations office of Geneva (UNOG), Trend reports via Ministry of Foreign affairs of Turkmenistan.

The country's delegation was headed by the chairman of the State Migration Service of Turkmenistan Maksat Khudaykulyev.

The Turkmen side at the plenary session of the forum expressed its country's full commitment to its obligations in connection with accession to fundamental international documents and UN conventions, said in a statement.

The importance of the Ashgabat Declaration, adopted by the Government of Turkmenistan jointly with the UN based on the results of the Ashgabat international conference in 2012, said.

The head of the Turkmen delegation called on the international community and the governments of countries hosting refugees to expand their capabilities to provide assistance and support to refugees and to carry out the obligations arising from the Ashgabat Declaration.

The Geneva forum was attended by the heads of states, international organizations, experts, and representatives of non-governmental organizations. António Guterres the UN’s secretary-general, spoke at the opening ceremony.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkmenistan supplies powerful electrical equipment to Afghanistan
Oil&Gas 17:50
Multilateral consultations to be held on dev't of UN Special Program for Aral Sea Basin
Turkmenistan 15:40
Turkmenistan Airlines to open flights to Saudi Arabia's Jeddah
Transport 14:44
Turkmenistan exporting plastic products to CIS countries
Business 14:37
Uzbekistan in top 10 countries by open data sources
Business 13:44
Tatneft company’s branch in Turkmenistan opens tender to install video surveillance system
Tenders 17 December 20:49
Latest
EIB supports Georgian small, medium size businesses
Finance 20:46
Value of industrial production in Azerbaijan exceeds $24B
Business 20:41
Azerbaijan’s GDP up from January through November 2019
Finance 20:35
Output of finished metal products grows in Azerbaijan
Business 20:35
Cargo transportation through Azerbaijan within TRACECA decreases
Transport 20:33
Mustafa Sentop: Inhumanity committed in Azerbaijan’s Khojaly city - crime against Turkey too
Politics 20:31
Iran's Imam Khomeini Oil Company opens tender for procurement of portable metal hardware
Tenders 20:31
Another residential complex on territory of White City under construction in Baku
Construction 19:50
Iran signs agreement with FAO to solve flood-related problems
Business 19:48