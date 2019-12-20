Details on introduction of compulsory medical insurance within pilot project in 3 Azerbaijani districts revealed

20 December 2019 11:32 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 20

By Nargiz Ismayilova – Trend:

A meeting with the coordinating physicians of working groups on medical specialties was held at the Azerbaijani State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance, Trend reports on Dec. 20 referring to the agency.

Chairman of the board of the agency Zaur Aliyev informed the participants about the positive results of introducing compulsory medical insurance as part of a pilot project in three districts of the country.

While speaking about the gradual application of compulsory medical insurance in the country and the measures taken in this sphere, the chairman emphasized the importance of speedy effective implementation of the upcoming tasks.

The chairman of the board said that a responsible approach to the work of all participants in the process is required to ensure the compliance of the quality of medical services with the modern requirements, the availability of medical services for the population and their rendering by professional medical personnel.

In turn, chairman of the board of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABİB) Ramin Bayramli stressed that working groups on medical specialties were created to manage medical institutions and strengthen the system of control over them.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@IsmailovaNargis

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Intensifying Azerbaijan’s geopolitical and geo-economic position to strengthen opportunities to influence regional processes (VIDEO)
Oil&Gas 11:07
Azerbaijani experts talk on mechanism for introducing compulsory insurance of apartments in 2020 (Exclusive)
Business 10:54
Members of Azerbaijan's national rhythmic gymnastics team meet with young athletes (PHOTO)
Society 10:02
Process of delivering absentee ballots related to municipal elections under completion in Azerbaijan
Politics 10:00
Gold price up in Azerbaijan
Finance 09:58
Azerbaijan discloses media outlets involved in free pre-election campaign of candidates for MPs
Politics 19 December 21:28
Latest
ADB allocates loan to support Kazakh leading food and beverage group
Business 12:25
Import Price Index decreases in Georgia
Business 12:20
Over 170 companies with Azerbaijani capital registered in Turkey in 11 months of 2019
Turkey 12:18
Oil steady near three-month highs on trade deal progress
Oil&Gas 12:04
Iran's tax reform may affect individual revenues
Finance 11:55
Japanese Isuzu Motors, Itochu Corporation invest in Uzbekistan car factory
Business 11:45
Export of finished clothes from Turkey to Uzbekistan up from January through November 2019
Turkey 11:43
Georgia makes progress in reforming its energy sector
Oil&Gas 11:41
Narendra Modi: India will emerge stronger from economic slowdown
Other News 11:40