Azerbaijan’s Brot Baku introducing foreign baking technologies

25 December 2019 12:44 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Azerbaijani company eyes to expand bakery products’ varieties
Business 10 October 14:05
Azerbaijani bread producer discloses dates for opening brand store
Business 9 October 17:31
Azerbaijan’s Brot Baku company to introduce new products to market
Business 27 August 12:28
Azerbaijani company Brot Baku talks on plans to open company store
Business 26 August 21:21
Azerbaijani company conducts survey on bread quality
Business 26 August 18:26
Latest
Iran’s Masjed Soleyman Oil and Gas Production Company’s production to increase
Oil&Gas 14:03
Iran exports goods worth over $1.6B via borders of its Kermanshah province
Business 13:42
Israel's Harel, Canada's Manulife to invest in U.S. real estate
Israel 13:39
Uzbekistan’s Almalyk MMC plans to use $3.3B worth of investments in 2020
Business 13:36
Azerbaijan Airlines talks its work during New Year holidays
Society 13:33
Azerbaijani TITAN GROUP association developing new type of sandwich panels
Business 13:21
Uzbekistan creates national network of gas stations
Oil&Gas 13:19
LUKOIL reveals expected volume of oil reserves at Kazakhstan's Zhenis block
Oil&Gas 13:17
Project for supporting exporters being discussed in Baku
Business 13:15