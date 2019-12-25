More than 200 farmers collaborate with From Village to City network in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

To date, more than 200 farmers have worked with the From Village To City network in sales centers and online sales networks, Board Chairman of the Agro Procurement and Supply OJSC of Azerbaijan's Agriculture Ministry Leyla Mammadova said, Trend reports with reference to the ministry's press service.

According to Mammadova, the number of farmers is growing every day.

"Our main goal is to ensure that residents of the capital have access to regional SMEs while reducing the number of intermediaries. Our shopping centers are designed not only for farmers, but also for residents of the capital. Thus, goods are sold at relatively lower prices, compared to markets," the chairman said.

Mammadova noted that the company introduced a number of innovations in 2019.

Concerning the development of the From Village to City brand through the private sector, the chairman noted plans to increase the number of shopping centers in the country's cities next year.

