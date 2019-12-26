Azerbaijan’s Agrarian Credit & Development Agency to begin issue subsidies in 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Agrarian Credit and Development Agency is ready to accept applications for subsidies immediately after the New Year holidays, Chairman of Agrarian Credit and Development Agency (AKIA) under the Ministry of Agriculture Mirza Aliyev said at a press conference dedicated to the results of the year, Trend reports.

Aliyev noted that this year the powers of AKIA to support the agricultural sector have expanded. In particular, in accordance with the decree signed at the end of last year, from January this year, state benefits for agricultural production also began to be paid through AKIA.

“Now, comparing figures and facts, we see that we can cope with the task,” the chairman added. “In the coming year, we expect expansion of activities, which is associated with great responsibility.”

Aliyev also noted that starting from 2020, subsidies to farmers will be issued through the Electronic Agricultural Information System (EKTIS).

“More than half of 440,413 farmers registered in the system - 291,533 people have provided information on the autumn crops,” the AKIA chairman added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news