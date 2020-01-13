Tehran to host Iran-Qatar economic co-op commission meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The 7th meeting of Iran-Qatar Joint Economic Cooperation Commission will be held in Tehran within the next three months, Iranian Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade, Head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) Hamid Zadboum said, Trend reports referring to the organization’s website.

Zadboum said that discussions were held in Tehran Jan. 12 on the sidelines of the meeting of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Qatari Minister of Industry and Commerce Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari and other members of the Qatari delegation.

Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari will attend the upcoming commission’s meeting, the Iranian deputy minister added.

“At the meeting on Jan. 12, it was stressed that a commission meeting should be held to accelerate the implementation of bilateral agreements to develop trade and economic relations between the two countries,” Zadboum said.

The deputy minister noted that an agreement was reached to hold an exhibition on the potential of the two countries and present investment opportunities at the exhibition on the sidelines of the commission’s meeting.

