Rice sown on thousands of hectares last year in Azerbaijan

15 January 2020 09:36 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

Trend:

A regional meeting was held in Azerbaijan’s Agdash district on the “The current state of rice growing and upcoming tasks” topic, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan’s Agriculture Ministry.

The meeting was attended by the heads of the state agrarian development centers and specialists from Azerbaijan’s Agdash, Ujar, Zardab, Agsu, Yevlakh, Goychay and Samukh districts.

It was noted at the meeting led by Head of the ministry’s Department for Organization and Monitoring of Crop Production Rafael Guliyev that the State Program for the Development of Rice Growing in Azerbaijan for 2018-2025 was approved in accordance with the Azerbaijani presidential order dated Feb. 9, 2018.

This was done in order to further strengthen state support for one of the traditional areas in Azerbaijan - rice growing, the effective use of the potential of this sphere, as well as to achieve increase in interest in rice production.

It was announced that as a result of the implementation of the state program in 2019, rice was sown on an area of ​​4,038 hectares, 12,152 tons of crops were harvested, and the average yield was 30.1 centners per hectare.

“Rice is mainly sown on areas in the Lankaran and Aran economic regions,” Guliyev said. “Expansion of sown areas, cultivation of new and more productive rice varieties, organization of seed growing, application of innovative cultivation methods are priority areas for the implementation of the state program.”

During the meeting, with the participation of the heads of the state agrarian development centers of the respective districts, specialists of Azerbaijan's Agency for Agrarian Services, Aqrolizinq OJSC, as well as rice growers, the issues of determining the need for seeds, the current state in the provision of machinery, mineral fertilizers and pesticides were discussed.

At the end of the event, an inspection of the rice production workshop in the Agdash district was conducted.

