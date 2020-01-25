Iranian currency rates for Jan. 25

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

The rates of 13 foreign currencies have increased in Iran, while the rates of 25 currencies have decreased on Jan. 25, compared to the rates on Jan. 23, according to Iran's official state exchange rate, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,310 rials.

Foreign currencies Iranian rial on Jan. 25 Iranian rial on Jan. 23 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 54,929 55,121 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,237 43,378 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,391 4,417 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,642 4,675 1 Danish krone DKK 6,196 6,229 1 Indian rupee INR 589 591 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,231 138,309 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 27,169 27,180 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,430 38,318 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,405 5,403 1 Omani rial OMR 109,235 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,961 31,900 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,757 27,676 1 South African rand ZAR 2,913 2,928 1 Turkish lira TRY 7,073 7,089 1 Russian ruble RUB 677 679 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,529 3,523 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,679 28,839 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,082 31,134 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,487 49,501 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,313 2,316 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 29 29 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 36,628 36,708 1 Libyan dinar LYD 29,986 30,100 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,054 6,068 1 Malaysian ringgit THB 137,476 137,873 100 Thai bahts MYR 10,332 10,332 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,902 35,978 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 46,310 46,549 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 11,129 11,138 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,559 14,574 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 3,091 3,083 1 Afghan afghani AFN 546 545 1 Belarus ruble BYN 19,906 19,861 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,757 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,624 82,423 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,332 4,333 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,966 11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 145,044 rials, and the price of $1 is 129,902 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 133,214 rials, and the price of $1 is 120,846 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 129,000-132,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 144,000-147,000 rials.

