Iranian currency rates for Jan. 25

25 January 2020 11:45 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The rates of 13 foreign currencies have increased in Iran, while the rates of 25 currencies have decreased on Jan. 25, compared to the rates on Jan. 23, according to Iran's official state exchange rate, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,310 rials.

Foreign currencies

Iranian rial on Jan. 25

Iranian rial on Jan. 23

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

54,929

55,121

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,237

43,378

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,391

4,417

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,642

4,675

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,196

6,229

1 Indian rupee

INR

589

591

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

138,231

138,309

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

27,169

27,180

100 Japanese yens

JPY

38,430

38,318

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,405

5,403

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,235

109,232

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,961

31,900

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,757

27,676

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,913

2,928

1 Turkish lira

TRY

7,073

7,089

1 Russian ruble

RUB

677

679

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,529

3,523

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,679

28,839

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,082

31,134

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,487

49,501

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,313

2,316

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

29

29

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

36,628

36,708

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

29,986

30,100

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,054

6,068

1 Malaysian ringgit

THB

137,476

137,873

100 Thai bahts

MYR

10,332

10,332

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

35,902

35,978

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

46,310

46,549

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

11,129

11,138

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,559

14,574

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

3,091

3,083

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

546

545

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

19,906

19,861

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,757

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

82,624

82,423

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,332

4,333

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,966

11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 145,044 rials, and the price of $1 is 129,902 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 133,214 rials, and the price of $1 is 120,846 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 129,000-132,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 144,000-147,000 rials.

