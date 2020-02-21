High-ranking delegation from Lithuania to visit Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

A high-ranking delegation from Lithuania, headed by Deputy Speaker of the Seimas Irena Siauliene will visit Uzbekistan from February 24 through February 28, Trend reports with the reference to The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

The delegation will include the Chairman of the inter-parliamentary group of cooperation with the Parliament of Uzbekistan in the Seimas of Lithuania - Valerijus Simulik, Deputy Minister of Education, Science and Sports Valdemaras Razumas, as well as members of parliament, representatives of educational and public circles.

The Lithuanian delegation's program includes meetings with the leadership of the Legislative Chamber of the Parliament, Ministries of Public Education, Higher and Secondary Special Education, Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The Lithuanian delegation will also participate in the international education exhibition "EDUFAIR - Education and Career Exhibition - 2020" in Tashkent, in the Palace of Youth Creativity from 25 to 26 February.

Visitors to the exhibition will be able to learn about study opportunities abroad from official representatives of universities in the USA, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, UK, France and other countries.

