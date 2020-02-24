Iran approves new regulation for cars stuck at customs

TEHRAN,Iran, Feb.24

Iran has approved a new regulation regarding the release of cars imported but stuck at the customs, by extending the release of deadline to three months, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The government has approved the release of imported vehicles that have a receipt from the customs, a free economic zone or special zones, as well as cars valued at more than $40,000, Trend reports via IRNA.

The release of cars with a 2.5 engine isn't envisaged in the regulation. The imported cars with 2,500 cc engine that have the warehouse receipt issued by free industrial zones organizations since august,2019 are permitted to be released at the following zones.

The vehicles that "fit" into the new regulation will be released from the customs after all the necessary procedures are completed.

Iranian officials have announced that the release of imported vehicles was suspended due to administrative issues at the customs and they will be released as soon as the new regulation is in place in the new Iranian year (started March 21,2020).