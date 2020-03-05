Kazakhstan suspends fruits import from China

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 5

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan has temporarily suspended import of some fruits from China as a result of systematic detection of quarantine goods in imported volume, Trend reports with reference to the press office of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Agriculture.

The import has been suspended starting from March 2, 2020. The prohibited goods list includes stone, pome and citrus fruits.

“In accordance to the International Standard for Phytosanitary Measures Ministry’s department has sent a notification on violation of international and unified quarantine phytosanitary requirements for goods import to the General Administration of Customs of China,” the report said.

As a result of the investigation Chinese party revealed that the systematic violations were due to the fact that certain orchards did not carry out necessary preventive measures.

Kazakhstan and China continue road cargo turnover notwithstanding the coronavirus outbreak.

Thus, 5,626 cargo vehicles crossed Kazakhstan-China state border in January 2020, which is 3 percent more compare to the same period of last year.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 3,000. Over 95,000 people have been confirmed as infected.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects. In mild cases, according to the Chinese authorities, treatment takes about a week, in severe cases - two or more.

Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in other countries.

Several countries are developing a vaccine against the new virus.

