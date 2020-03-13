Georgian PM: We give priority to country’s further economic development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia held a meeting with business sector representatives at the Government Administration, Trend reports via the press service of the Government Administration.

As reported, the meeting was attended by Business Ombudsman Mikheil Daushvili and the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisor Beka Liluashvili.

As the prime minister pointed out during the meeting, alongside combating the spread of coronavirus in the country and caring for the health of citizens, the government also gives priority to the country’s further economic development.

In addition, as he said, the government is doing everything to be effective in overcoming challenges that may threaten the country’s economy due to the virus’ spread.

Head of the government instructed the Cabinet’s economic team to work out an action plan.

“As for the measures to accelerate economic development, after this meeting, we will hold talks with the economic team and the National Bank. What we can do together is to define the relevant tools that may be used by the state,” Gakharia said.

As of today, Georgia has 25 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Amid the new coronavirus outbreak Georgia has suspended direct flights with China, Iran and Italy, which are currently the largest centers of the outbreak.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

