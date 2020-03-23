Iran sees growth in imports of medical equipment, medicines

TEHRAN, Iran, March.23

Trend:

From the beginning of the current Iranian year (started on March 21, 2019), 25,516 tons of medical and pharmaceutical equipment worth over $2.243 billion have been imported, which means more than 15-percent increase in weight and 5 percent growth in value, Iran's Customs Administration Spokesman said.

"By March 8, over 1.5 million tons of rice worth $1.6 billion was imported to the country," Ruhollah Latifi said, Trend reports citing ILNA.

"Imports of rice has increased by 3 percent both in weight and value over the year," the spokesman said.

Latifi added that 141,677 tons cold red meat worth of $572 million were imported by March 8, 2020, which is 26.5-percent growth in weight and 20-percent increase in value compared to the same period last year," he added.

"During the mentioned period, 1.5 million tons of oils, the value of which was more than $1.1 billion, were imported," he said. "The imports of oil had 28-percent growth in weight and 21-percent increase in value. Oil imports accounted for 8 percent of import of essential commodities."

"Imports of wheat amounted to 343,493 tons worth $89 million," Latifi said.