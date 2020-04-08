Georgia inspects companies seeking permission to operate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.8

The Georgian Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development has begun inspecting companies which want to continue offering e-commerce services after their activities were suspended in the country within the state of emergency in the country due to coronavirus, Economy Minister Natia Turnava said, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

Turnava said that the ministry will verify whether companies can show that their operations meet safety standards and if so, they will be able to continue providing online shopping services.

In addition, the Ministry of economy is inspecting about 50 different factories and businesses in Georgia to check whether they are properly implementing the recommendations with regard to the health and safety of employees amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The government of Georgia suspended several economic activities in the country when it announced a state of emergency and a nationwide curfew that aims to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Georgia.

In order for businesses to be allowed to continue their activities, they need to meet the safety standards set by the Ministry of Health of Georgia.

The number of economic activities that still continue in Georgia despite the state of emergency and nationwide curfew increased from 18 to 34.

Companies that are involved in the mining industry and quarry processing, delivery and sale as well as the companies that repair elevators, gas pip-lines are also allowed to continue their activities.

