Azerbaijani Insurance Bureau: Drivers can get compulsory insurance certificates online

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.13

Trend:

Certificates of compulsory insurance of vehicles can now be issued online, so no need to go to an insurance company, a source at Azerbaijani Compulsory Insurance Bureau told Trend.

According to the source, the decision of the Main State Traffic Police Department to terminate the process of detecting vehicles moving in quarantine regime by special technical means, announced due to the COVID-19 pandemic, does not apply to expired compulsory insurance contracts.

“If the term of the compulsory car insurance contract has expired, and the driver, nevertheless, continues to drive the vehicle, this vehicle will be detected, and the driver will be fined,” the source said.

Since there are no restrictions on the activities of insurance companies during the quarantine period, the Compulsory Insurance Bureau urges drivers to obtain a certificate of compulsory vehicle insurance online.

The movement restriction has been imposed in the country within a special quarantine regime which is introduced to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan has made such a decision in connection with the movement restriction in the country from 00:00 (GMT+4) April 5, 2020 to 00:00 April 20, 2020 to protect life and health of the population, ensure uninterrupted operation of state structures and life support facilities, as well as activity of economic entities in the current situation at the appropriate level.