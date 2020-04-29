Georgia receives PCR tests from China

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

Georgia received 40,000 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests from China on April 29, which the country had bought, and additional 20,000 rapid antibody tests as a donation from the Chinese government, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

As reported, the 52-ton cargo also included donated personal protective equipment.

Furthermore, 50,000 PCR tests will also be delivered from South Korea to Georgia in May. Meanwhile, Georgia received 200,000 PCR tests from South Korea on April 18.

PCR testing is one of the main ways to diagnose COVID-19, used in many countries including Georgia. It is a gold-standard in epidemiology for detecting viral matter in blood samples.

Georgia has just reported six new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 517 on April 29.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356