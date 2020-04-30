Hundreds of companies apply for resuming work in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.30

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Hundreds of companies have applied for resuming operation in Georgia.

The remark was made during the session of the Interagency Coordination Council, Trend reports via Georgian media.

During the event held via videoconferencing under the leadership of Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, it was noted that the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development and the Ministry of Healthcare will inspect their compliance with the safety regulations and recommendations issued by the Ministry of Healthcare as soon as possible.

Dozens of enterprises complying with the regulations have already resumed operation. They will undergo periodic inspections during the work process.

It was noted during the session of the Interagency Coordination Council that the process of returning Georgian citizens to their homeland is ongoing. According to Foreign Affairs Minister Davit Zalkaliani, a total of 8,563 citizens have returned to their homeland with special flights.

The epidemiological situation in the country was also discussed during the session. As of April 30, there are 539 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Georgia, 178 of whom have already recovered. Three Georgian citizens have been repatriated from abroad for treatment. The death toll stands at six.

The Interagency Coordination Council continues to hold regular meetings under the leadership of the prime minister in order to take coordinated steps. The Parliament of Georgia, headed by Chairman Archil Talakvadze, and the Administration of the President are actively involved in the council's work.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356