EU launches 2020 EU prize for Journalism in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The European Union has marked World Press Freedom Day in Georgia by launching the 2020 EU Prize for Journalism, Trend reports referring to the EU.

The 2020 EU Prize for Journalism will be awarded in six categories covering print, online, and broadcast media, the EU website reports.

The participants can also compete for the Special Prize for Peace Journalism, awarded by the European Union Monitoring Mission (EUMM) for conflict-sensitive journalism contributing to confidence-building and peace.

This is the ninth edition of the prize, run jointly by the EU Delegation and the EU Monitoring Mission in Georgia.

The winner of the special prize will receive a one-month fellowship with the Institute of War and Peace Reporting in London and all winners of the six categories will be awarded 1,500 euros.

The deadline for submission of all entries is 15 December 2020.

A Georgian journalist or a team of Georgian journalists may submit their works published between October 15, 2019, and December 15, 2020.

