OSCE appraises Turkmenistan's counter-terrorism strategy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

OSCE has appraised Turkmenistan’s National Strategy to prevent violent extremism and counter terrorism for 2020-2024, said Thomas Greminger Secretary-general of OSCE, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

A May 6 videoconference meeting was held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and Secretary-General of OSCE Thomas Greminger. The parties highlighted the high level of partnership in the fight against terrorism, drug and human trafficking.

Secretary-general of OSCE highlighted the measures taken by Turkmenistan in the field of public health and safety. He stressed the importance of Turkmenistan’s actions taken to develop international mechanisms that ensure stability of cargo flows and transit transport in emergency conditions.

Issues of interaction between Turkmenistan and the OSCE were discussed. The parties also stressed the need to resolve socio-economic and humanitarian problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

