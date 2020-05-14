Georgia, Spain outline steps to deepen cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili and Spain's King Felipe VI discussed the prospects for cooperation in the field of safe tourism and the situation with coronavirus in the both countries over the phone, Trend reports referring to Georgian president’s press service.

The parties noted importance of developing standards for sanitary tourism in the post-crisis period.

The president of Georgia and the king of Spain also discussed other pressing issues of Georgian-Spanish relations in both bilateral and multilateral formats.

King Felipe VI stressed the necessity to further deepen relations between the two countries, to which high-level visits will undoubtedly contribute.

The president of Georgia invited the king of Spain to visit Georgia after the pandemic ends.

Georgia and Spain established diplomatic relations in 1992. Until 2005, cooperation between the two countries was not active, but it has been gradually expanding over the past 10 years. Georgian Embassy has been operating in Madrid since 2005.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356