Tsarapi added to list of Georgian appellation wines

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The Georgian wine variety of Tsarapi ​​​​​has been added to the list of protected Georgian appellation wines, Trend reports referring to National Intellectual Property Center of Georgia (Sakpatenti).

Tsarapi is an amber dry wine from the village of Kardenakhi of Gurjaani region of Georgia, on the Tsiv-Gombori Range North-East slope, on the right bank of the River Alazani.

Tsarapi wine should be produced exclusively from the grapes of Rkatsiteli. Meanwhile, it also can be produced with adding the grapes of Kakhuri Mtsvane and/or Khikhvi, 15 percent together, usage of other grape varieties is prohibited.

Until now, there were 30 Georgian appellation alcoholic and mineral beverages registered in Georgia by Sakpatenti.

Georgia exported 94 million bottles of wine to 53 countries in 2019. The country generated $240 million from the sale of wine abroad, which is 17 percent more compared to 2018.

Furthermore, Georgia exported 31.6 million (an increase of 58 percent) bottles of Georgian brandy and 625,000 bottles of Chacha (an increase of 48 percent) abroad in 2019.

Kindzmarauli was the most in demand beverage among Georgian protected appellation wines last year. Georgia exported over 17.4 million bottles of Kindzmarauli in 2019.

