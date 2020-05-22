Ambassador: EU remains true friend of Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22

The European Union (EU) support for Georgia per capita is one of the largest in the world, Ambassador of the EU to Georgia Carl Hartzell said, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

He made the remark during an online meeting with members of the European Business Association.

The Ambassador stated that the European Union has acted quickly during the pandemic. Since the virus outbreak, the EU has been helping Georgia and working with the government.

“The European Union has proved that it is a true friend of Georgia. But this would have been impossible without the credible and effective steps taken by the Georgian government. This concerns the public health crisis and the socio-economic situation, where we also had a nice start, which allowed us to work very quickly with the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and the government to develop economic assistance packages,” said the EU ambassador.

According to Hartzell, most of the people in Georgia came across difficulties during a pandemic.

He noted that this crisis is expected to continue for several more months.

The ambassador added that three important aid packages for Georgia have been announced in the last two months, and two of them amount to 250 million euros.

“On May 21, the European Council also approved COVID-19 support package worth 150 million euros for Georgia. This is a great achievement of the government,” said Hartzell.

