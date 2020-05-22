Turkmenistan discusses tourism development with WTCF

Business 22 May 2020 17:00 (UTC+04:00)
Turkmenistan discusses tourism development with WTCF

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

World Tourism Cities Federation (WTCF) and Turkmenistan have discussed priority areas of cooperation aimed at developing the national tourism industry, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s State News Agency.

A meeting was held between the heads and representatives of the Ashgabat administration, the ministries of culture and foreign Affairs and representatives of the WTCF.

The capital of Turkmenistan - Ashgabat - joined the WTCF in early May, 2020. Thus, joining this organization will help to promote the country's tourism opportunities.

World Tourism Cities Federation (WTCF), voluntarily formed by famous tourism cities and tourism-related institutions in the world under the initiative of Beijing, is the world’s first international tourism organization focusing on cities.

Established on September15, 2012 in Beijing, the headquarters and Secretariat of WTCF are based in Beijing. Chinese and English are its official languages.

Guided by the core vision of improving urban life through tourism, WTCF provides its members with services that cover the entire tourism industry chain. It is aimed at facilitating exchange and cooperation between participants, spreading the experience of developing tourist cities, promoting tourism products and resources, and promoting the development and prosperity of the global tourism industry.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Renewable energy capacities of Kazakhstan's Zhambyl to increase before late 2021
Renewable energy capacities of Kazakhstan's Zhambyl to increase before late 2021
Russia’s Bashkortostan eyeing increase of halal products export to Kazakhstan
Russia’s Bashkortostan eyeing increase of halal products export to Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan extends deadlines for renewable energy producers
Kazakhstan extends deadlines for renewable energy producers
Loading Bars
Latest
Georgia suspends construction of Khudoni HPP Oil&Gas 18:19
TABIB talks recent peak of COVID-19 cases recorded in Azerbaijan Society 18:12
Renewable energy capacities of Kazakhstan's Zhambyl to increase before late 2021 Oil&Gas 18:08
Azerbaijan reveals data on production of construction materials Finance 18:07
Over 600 healthcare workers in Azerbaijan test positive for COVID-19 Society 18:06
Uzbekistan opens new technology park in Andijan city ICT 18:03
Re-export of cars from Georgia decreases Business 17:53
Turkmenistan, Netherlands consider shipbuilding co-op opportunities Business 17:50
US congressman urges Georgia to allow US investments in Anaklia port project Construction 17:43
Pakistan crash pilot sent Mayday with 'lost engines' Other News 17:39
Azerbaijan discloses volume of investments in oil sector Oil&Gas 17:38
Pinduoduo beats revenue estimates as online shopping demand soars Other News 17:22
AzDimension talks game programming, development plans ICT 17:19
Azerbaijan detects 106 new COVID-19 cases Society 17:17
Anglo Asian Mining talks projects in Azerbaijan under updated strategy Business 17:16
Georgia's research center reveals three scenarios of economic dev't Business 17:11
Social security expenses surge in Azerbaijan Finance 17:09
Turkmenistan discusses tourism development with WTCF Business 17:00
Azerbaijani manufacturer of PVC-windows, doors suffers fall in demand Business 16:58
Azerbaijan sees markable growth in gas production Oil&Gas 16:49
Georgia appoints new ambassador to Austria Georgia 16:40
Uzbekistan allocates additional funds to restore Syrdarya region's infrastructure Finance 16:37
Georgian National Bank releases statistics on transactions by bank cards Finance 16:31
Production of oil products increases in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 16:17
Tourists coming to Georgia may have to submit COVID-19 test results Tourism 16:17
Russia’s Bashkortostan eyeing increase of halal products export to Kazakhstan Business 16:16
SOCAR subsidiaries in Turkey get foreign trade capital company status Oil&Gas 16:10
Azerbaijan ramps up production of computers ICT 16:03
Azerbaijan to participate in UNESCAP meeting in Bangkok Business 15:46
Portuguese resort to test all residents ahead of summer season Europe 15:45
Kazakhstan extends deadlines for renewable energy producers Oil&Gas 15:41
Turkmenistan’s state concern, Japanese Sojitz mull joint chemical projects Business 15:37
Uzbekistan aims to boost business activity in country's Andijan region Business 15:22
Export of Italy-produced goods to Kazakhstan increases in 1Q2020 Business 15:15
Azerbaijan increases health research expenditures Finance 15:14
Videoconference held between Signify executives, Azerbaijani president (PHOTO) Politics 15:05
Azerbaijani mobile operators bolster revenues ICT 15:02
Kazakhstan ups revenue from road cargo transportation Business 14:59
French Development Agency supporting energy reforms in Georgia Oil&Gas 14:53
Turkey sees drastic fall in number of tourists from France Turkey 14:52
Pakistan's PIA aircraft with 107 passengers on board crashes in Karachi Other News 14:46
Spanish agricultural company ready to invest in Uzbekistan's horticultural sector Business 14:39
Amazon to hire 50,000 temp workers in India as lockdown boosts demand US 14:24
Uzbekistan's natural gas production sees serious decline Oil&Gas 14:24
Turkmenistan, Iran, Uzbekistan mull cargo transportation co-op Transport 14:22
Message on the occasion of Ramadan holidays by Ambassador of India to Azerbaijan Politics 14:18
Turkish Energy Ministry bans construction company from local tenders Turkey 14:14
Turkey's cargo deliveries to Kazakhstan climb Turkey 14:14
Uzbekistan, Belarus eye to expand bilateral cooperation Finance 14:13
PM: Georgia needs to keep up certain restrictions due to COVID-19 Georgia 14:12
Georgia completes another stage of construction at Kutaisi Airport Construction 14:09
Propylene production in Azerbaijan climbs Oil&Gas 14:00
Number of Azerbaijani tourists visiting Turkey drops big in April 2020 Turkey 13:59
Turkmen officials reveal progress on reforms in agro-industrial sector Turkmenistan 13:58
Russia's rail transport giant working on project for Uzbekistan Transport 13:57
ADB to allocate its 2019 net income to support developing member states in COVID‐19 battle Business 13:39
Turkey sends 50 medical ventilators to Uzbekistan as humanitarian aid Uzbekistan 13:37
TAP starts filling Albanian section with gas Oil&Gas 13:36
Constant increase in oil prices not sustainable, says Rystad Energy Oil&Gas 13:33
Azerbaijan allocates 533M manat from state budget to support coronavirus-affected spheres Finance 13:23
Turkey sees sharp decline in number of companies with Azerbaijani capital Turkey 13:15
Fruits, vegetables export from Uzbekistan significantly down Business 12:55
Bakcell offers 50 GB just for 30 AZN in the Fastest Mobile Network of Azerbaijan (PHOTO) ICT 12:53
Philippines reports 11 coronavirus deaths, 163 more cases Other News 12:53
Kazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company to buy construction materials via tender Tenders 12:38
Turkmenistan calls for closer cooperation to ensure regional stability, security Turkmenistan 12:37
Number of coronavirus cases increases in Georgia Georgia 12:23
Kazakhstan’s president appoints ambassadors to Philippines, Australia Kazakhstan 12:22
Belarus to invest in Georgia's dairy business Business 12:19
Russia reports record daily rise in new coronavirus deaths Russia 12:15
Kazakhstan’s Almaty Power Stations JSC to buy batteries via tender Tenders 12:13
Azerbaijan's NBCO to introduce collective lending system Finance 12:11
Gold price slips in Azerbaijan on May 22 Finance 12:05
US provides additional support to Uzbekistan in combating COVID-19 Uzbekistan 11:44
Kazakh airlines to resume flights from Atyrau city Transport 11:38
Vodafone names Heineken's Van Boxmeer as new chairman Europe 11:38
Renault could disappear and needs to be able to adapt - Le Maire Europe 11:36
Azerbaijani oil grows in price Oil&Gas 11:36
WHO Country Office: Azerbaijan aims to purchase new developed tests Politics 11:33
A scientific article by Azerbaijani scientists was published in a book prepared by the authoritative international publishing house Society 11:29
Uzbekistan invests in family entrepreneurship development Finance 11:28
Heydar Aliyev Foundation: Azerbaijan’s joining REACT-C19 project - bright example of successful co-op with int'l organizations Society 11:15
WHO Office in Azerbaijan: Support to partners in pandemic response to continue Society 10:57
Ambassador: EU remains true friend of Georgia Business 10:51
UzAuto Motors begins selling cars in Belarus Transport 10:48
Azerbaijan's SOCAR subsidiary boosts methanol production Business 10:42
Azerbaijan's Finex Kredit NBCO reveals data on loans issued to SMEs Finance 10:34
UK retailers suffer record fall in April amid COVID lockdown Europe 10:33
Uzbekistan's construction materials import decreases Construction 10:26
Kazakhstan eyeing complete resuming of domestic air flights Transport 10:21
Uzbekistan to attract investments in development of information technologies ICT 10:21
Kazakhstan Railways opens tender for vehicles repair Tenders 10:04
German tax revenues fall 23.5% due to coronavirus pandemic Europe 09:57
COVID-19 cases in Uzbekistan exceeds 3,000 Uzbekistan 09:43
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 23 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:43
Azerbaijani NBCO discloses amount of loans issued to SMEs Finance 09:41
Russia boosts import of cement from Turkey Turkey 09:38
Iran, UK trade halted by coronavirus Business 09:37
Oil falls as China omits 2020 growth target amid pandemic Oil&Gas 09:13
Thailand reports no new coronavirus cases, no new deaths Other News 09:12
All news