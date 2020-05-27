Restaurants, public transport reopening in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Restaurants, shopping malls and public transport will soon resume work in Georgia, said the Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As he noted, starting from May 29, all types of municipal transport will be restored, including the Tbilisi Metro and buses, which have been closed since March 31. Mini-buses will also resume operations.

Gakharia said that wearing face masks will be mandatory in public transport.

"We must adhere to basic safety standards, including wearing face masks, social distancing and basic hygiene rules," Gakharia said.

Starting from June 1 all types of produce markets, stores, shopping malls, restaurants with outdoor seating areas will reopen.

Gakharia said that the spread of the coronavirus is under control in Georgia and now it is time to strengthen the economy.

According to the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health, the new cases of infection mainly come from quarantine zones, which confirms that the quarantine measures were the right decision.

Georgia is set to resume domestic tourism starting June 15 and international tourism starting July 1.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356