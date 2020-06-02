French SUEZ talks its plans in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2

By Ilkin Seyfaddini - Trend:

SUEZ considers Uzbekistan as one of the priority areas for expanding its international activities, a representative of the SUEZ company told Trend in an interview.

The company strategy relies on international growth, especially in new geographical markets as it is in Central Asia, said the rep.

"SUEZ is aware of the challenges faced by the countries of this region in reconciling economic and industrial development, inhabitants' quality of life with environmental issues. SUEZ Group is convinced by the commercial opportunity in this dynamic region for our activities especially in water services. Our ambition is to make Uzbekistan the starting point for our business development in this specific region which is attracting development cooperation funding agreements. For this purpose, SUEZ opened its offices in Tashkent and Samarkand and intends to create a regional center in the republic for its expansion in Central Asia," the rep noted.

As representative said, cooperation between SUEZ and Uzbek authorities has been triggered by the visit of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Paris in October 2018.

"At this occasion, the head of the Uzbek state personally requested SUEZ, as one of the worldwide leaders in its field, to assist the country in modernizing its water infrastructure and services with concrete proposals, innovative solutions and new business models", stated representative of the French company.

As he noted, this strategic partnership has been re-affirmed during the recent call between Vice Prime Minister Sardor Umurzakov and French minister of Economy and Finance, Bruno Le Maire on May 8, 2020.

"Today, we are proud to position ourselves as a key strategic partner to Uzbek public and institutional local authorities for main cities such as the vibrant capital of the country, Tashkent, and the iconic Samarkand by supporting both of them in the modernization and optimization of water and wastewater management services. Our solutions cover the analysis and diagnosis of water and wastewater networks as well as the implementation of operational, digital and technical solutions to optimize network performance including leak detection and reduction, smart metering, customer relations etc. The implementation of those socially significant projects should make a significant contribution to the development of the region’s economy and raising the professional level of local companies", stated representative of French SUEZ company.

As representative said, the principle of the Company is to work closely with Uzbek companies through regular trainings and the transfer of advanced know-how.

SUEZ (formerly Suez Environnement) is a French-based utility company which operates largely in the water and waste management sectors. Suez is number one private water provider worldwide.

With an active presence on five continents, SUEZ and its 90,000 employees strive to preserve environment’s natural capital: water, soil, and air. Since the end of the 19th century, SUEZ has built expertise aimed at helping people to constantly improve their quality of life by protecting their health and supporting economic growth.

The SUEZ delivers sanitation services to 64 million people and produces 7.1 billion cubic meters of drinking water. SUEZ is also a contributor to economic growth, with more than 200,000 jobs created directly and indirectly on an annual basis, and a provider of new resources, with 4.2 million tons of secondary raw materials produced. By 2030, the Group is targeting 100 percent sustainable solutions, with a positive impact on our environment, health and climate. SUEZ generated total revenue of 18 billion euros in 2019.

