Work in Georgia to compensate for loss of seasonal employment in neighbor countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian government will take steps to compensate for loss of seasonal employment in neighboring countries, Trend reports referring to Georgian media.

"Citizens of Georgia who used to do seasonal work abroad before the pandemic may be able to find seasonal jobs in their home country," said Agriculture Minister of Georgia Levan Davitashvili.

As he noted, seasonal workers will be needed in the agriculture sector of Georgia in the regions of Kakheti, Kartli and Samegrelo.

"As of today, the Kakheti region of Georgia is very active where about 200 people are employed in storing peaches. We have managed to mobilize the labor force in Kakheti. New perspectives for domestic employment are emerging in all different parts of the country. Seasonal work, which was very in demand for our population in neighboring countries, may be replaced by jobs offered in Georgia'', said Davitashvili.

Currently, about 2,000 people are employed in seasonal work related to peaches and nectarines harvest.

Davitatashvili said that the grape and hazelnut harvest is approaching and the labor force will be needed again.

