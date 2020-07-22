French Bouygues to complete some projects in Turkmenistan this year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22



By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:



French Bouygues Construction will complete implementation of 2 construction projects in Turkmenistan by the end of 2020, the representative of Bouygues told Trend.



The first project, for the construction of a complex of buildings of the international congress center, should be completed by late autumn. The contract for this construction was signed between the Department of General Affairs of the Office of the President of Turkmenistan and Bouygues Construction in March 2020.



This project is on track now, said the representative.



The second project, which is also scheduled to be finished in coming months, was signed in February 2018 by the capital administration of Turkmenistan for the construction of a luxury hotel.



As it was reported in February 2018, in the beginning it was planned to implement the project in September 2020.



Bouygues has been working in Turkmenistan for a long time and has already realized a series of projects in the country, such as administrative center in the business part of the city, a university campus, number of hotels and factories. The total cost of these projects exceeded several billion US dollars.



However, Bouygues Construction declined to provide information about any plans to implement similar projects in the near future.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva