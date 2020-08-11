Geostat reveals volume of Georgia's external merchandise trade

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 11

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The external merchandise trade (excluding non-declared trade) of Georgia amounted to $5.05 billion from January through June 2020, 18.2 percent lower compared to the same period of 2019, Trend reports with reference to National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

The exports equaled $1.50 billion (16-percent decrease), while the imports stood at $3.55 billion (decrease by 19.1). The negative trade balance was $2.04 billion in January-June 2020 and its share in external trade turnover constituted 40.5 percent.

In January-June 2020, the share of the top ten trading partners by exports in the total exports of Georgia amounted to 77.4 percent. The top partners were China ($205.1 million), Azerbaijan ($203.5 million) and Russia ($188.1 million).

In the reporting period, the share of the top ten trading partners by imports in the total imports of Georgia amounted to 69.4 percent. The top partners were Turkey ($595.2 million), Russia ($396.1 million) and China ($325.6 million).

From January through June 2020, the share of the top ten trading partners in the total external trade turnover of Georgia amounted to 69.9 percent. The top trading partners were Turkey ($697.4 million), Russia ($584.2 million) and China ($530.7 million).

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356