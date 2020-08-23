US demand for Turkish cement declines in 1H2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 23

The export of cement from Turkey to the US declined by 5.74 percent from January through June 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, amounting to $197.7 million, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend.

In June 2020, Turkey’s cement export to the US increased by 24.4 percent compared to June 2019 and exceeded $37.1 million.

In 1H2020, the export of cement from Turkey to world markets decreased by 1 percent compared to 1H2019, amounting to $1.7 billion.

The export of cement from Turkey reached 2.3 percent of the country's total export volume over the reporting period.

Turkey exported the cement worth $323.1 million to international markets in June 2020, which is 37.4 percent more compared to the same month of 2019. In this month, Turkey’s cement export amounted to 2.4 percent of the country's total exports.

Over the past 12 months (from June 2019 through June 2020), Turkey exported the cement worth $3.5 billion to foreign markets.

