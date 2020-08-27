Citizens of 95 countries will have ability to work remotely from Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27

Citizens of 95 countries will be able to work in remote regime from Georgia within the framework of “Work from Georgia” project, said Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

He made the remark during the governmental sitting.

As reported, the project was initiated by National Tourism Administration.

According to Gakharia, foreign citizens should feel safe and comfortable in Georgia.

“Under the conditions of the global pandemic, more and more transnational corporations transform onto remote working regime. The geographic location of an individual does not play a role in performance of their duties,” Gakharia said.

He said that the Georgian government was inviting employees of world companies to Georgia and was allowing them to stay in the country during 180 days and continue working from Georgia.

