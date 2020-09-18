S.Korean, Azerbaijani officials discuss healthcare co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.18

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

Further cooperation between South Korea and Azerbaijan has great opportunities, Chairman of the board of the State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance of Azerbaijan, Zaur Aliyev said, Trend reports citing the agency.

According to the agency, on September 17, 2020, a webinar was held within the 2020 Korean Medicine project, organized by the Embassy of South Korea in Azerbaijan.

The chairman highly appreciated the cooperation between the two countries.

Aliyev noted that cooperation on healthcare contributes to measures taken to protect people from the coronavirus pandemic, adding that the health of citizens is a factor in the country's economic development.

In turn, the South Korean Ambassador to Azerbaijan Kim Tong noted that cooperation in the medical industry will open the way for the development of cooperation in other areas.

Jung Sung Kyu, an expert from the Korea Health Industry Development Institute, spoke on the topic "Pharmaceutical and Bio-Pharmaceutical Industry in Korea".

During the webinar, the parties discussed issues of mutual interests, prospects of the cooperation.

The webinar was organized to discuss the medical industry in South Korea, the introduction of mandatory health insurance in Azerbaijan, and the prospects for further development of cooperation between South Korea and Azerbaijan in several areas.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: Fidan_Babaeva