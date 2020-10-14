Turkmenistan, Russia’s Perm Krai to define new areas of cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14

Turkmenistan and Russia’s Perm Krai have considered the possibility of conducting online meetings between representatives of business circles of the Perm Krai with members of the Chamber of Commerce and Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan to determine new areas of cooperation, Trend reports with reference to “Turkmenistan: Zolotoy Vek” (Turkmenistan: Golden Age) newspaper.

The consideration passed at the meeting of Consul-General of Turkmenistan to Russia’s Kazan Atadurdy Bayramov with Governor of the region Dmitry Makhonin.

The governor noted the positive dynamics of interaction with Turkmenistan.

As earlier the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia told Trend, Turkmenistan and Russia are preparing to sign a contract on a program of economic cooperation of two countries for 2020-2022.

The above-mentioned program will determine priority areas of cooperation in energy, transport, construction, and agriculture.

In general, the intergovernmental Turkmen-Russian Commission on Economic Cooperation and its high-level group on trade and investment support an important role in the development of trade and economic relations between the two countries. About 30 agreements were signed between the countries to develop trade and economic cooperation.

Trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Turkmenistan, which is the most important component of bilateral relations, is characterized by multidimensional and progressive development.

