TCCI meeting with special emphasis on 'Supporting Azerbaijan' to be held

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 29

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The Extraordinary Meeting of the Turkic Chambers of Commerce and Industry (TCCI) will be organized with the theme of “A New Era of Social and Economic Development of Azerbaijan” on November 2, 2020, in Baku, Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing TCCI.

Prior to the meeting, the Relief Supply Truck, carrying supplies and equipment to Azerbaijani people affected by the war in Nagorno Karabakh as the support of the Turkic World, will be sent off by the Turkic Council Secretary General and Presidents of TCCI from the meeting venue.

Following the Relief Supply Truck Farewell Ceremony, the meeting will take place with a special emphasis on “Supporting Azerbaijan” during which a comprehensive presentation will be made on the theme of “A New Era of Social and Economic Development of Azerbaijan”.

