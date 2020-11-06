Iran to allocate funds for projects in Malayer city

TEHRAN, Iran, Nov. 6

The head of Iran`s Planning and Budget Organization has agreed to allocate $2.6 million of credit for completing drinking water supply projects from Kalan dam to Malayer city and Malayer-Avarzaman Freeway, Iranian MP said.



"Of this amount, $1.2 million were allocated to complete the water supply project from the Kalan Dam to the city of Malayer," Ahad AzadiKhah the member of Parliament who represents the city of Malayer said, Trend reports citing IRNA.

He went on to address the transfer of drinking water from the Kalan Dam to the city of Malayer as one of the serious demands of the people.

"Currently, the transmission line has been completed and we need help to supply electricity. The drinking water supply project of Malayer city from Kalan dam with a length of 38 km is in the final stages and will be put into operation by the end of the current year (end on March 21, 2021)," he noted.