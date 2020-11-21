Georgia reveals volume of exported fish

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21

Georgia exported 2,259.1 tons of fish in the first nine months of this year, Trend reports via the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

In monetary terms, this year’s fish exports totaled $1,167.1.

Exports are divided between Azerbaijan and Turkey.

The largest amount of fish sold from Georgia to Turkey, 2,190.2 tons of fish worth $876,700 exported under the 0302 trademark in the first nine months of this year.

Azerbaijan ranks second when it comes to fish exports, with 50.6 tons of fish sold for $255,400 this year. In the same period last year, 31.4 tons of fish worth $239,100 were exported from Georgia to Azerbaijan under the 0302 trademark, and the volume of exported fish in the first nine months of 2018 was 9 tons, which is equal to $56,000 in monetary terms.

Georgia imported fish by road to Azerbaijan, and by sea to Turkey.

The quotas for fish extraction in the Black Sea have been set. The number of fish quota resources for 2020-2021 is 109,000 tons in the case of European anchovy. The government plans to intensify aquaculture.

