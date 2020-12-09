Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency considering the issue of import ban of tomatoes and apples by Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

The Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency is currently considering the issue in connection with the decision of the Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance to ban the import of tomatoes and apples by Russia from Azerbaijan from December 10, the Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency told Trend.

“The detailed information on the results of the consideration will be given soon,” the statement said.

The decision was made to preserve phytosanitary well-being, to prevent the import and spread of pests in Russia, RBC reported with reference to the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance.

The Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance has repeatedly informed the Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency about systematic cases of revealing moth which is a quarantined item for the EAEU member-states in the products which are supplied to Russia.

“Some 17 cases of revealing South American tomato moth and eastern moth in fruits and vegetables (tomatoes, apples) have been revealed from October 22, 2020, up till now,” the statement said. “Azerbaijan is the biggest supplier of fresh and chilled tomatoes to Russia.”

“Some 397,338 tons of fruits and vegetables were exported from Azerbaijan as a whole during the first nine months of 2020, which is almost 7,000 more than in the same period of last year," the statement said.

