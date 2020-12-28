Geostat reveals data on China's exports to Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.28

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia imported 30,903 tons of flat-rolled products of non-alloy clad or coated steel from China for the amount of $21.6 million from January through October 2020, which is 3,484 tons less compared to the period from January through October 2019, Trend reports referring to National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

In the reporting period, Georgia imported 261.6 tons of automatic data processing machines and units from China worth $16.7 million. In comparison, Georgia imported 285.2 tons of automatic data processing machines and units from China worth $17.8 million from January through October 2020.

Meanwhile, 6,960 tons of new pneumatic rubber tires worth $16.7 million were imported by Georgia from China.

From January through October 2020, Georgia imported 517.1 tons of television receivers from China worth $10.1 million.

Meanwhile, 1,664 tons of lamps and lighting fittings worth $9.9 million were imported by Georgia from China.

From January through October 2020, the foreign trade turnover between Georgia and China amounted to more than $991.7 million, which makes up 10.8 percent of the total trade turnover of Georgia.

During the reporting period, Georgia exported products worth $418.8 million to the Chinese market, which is 15.4 percent of total exports from Georgia.

Meanwhile, China's exports to Georgia amounted to $572.9 million, which comprises 8.9 percent of total imports to Georgia.

