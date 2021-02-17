Dev’t of comprehensive co-op between Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan to lead to new changes in energy map of region - Ambassador (INVERVIEW)

Business 17 February 2021 08:00 (UTC+04:00)
Dev’t of comprehensive co-op between Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan to lead to new changes in energy map of region - Ambassador (INVERVIEW)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

The development of comprehensive cooperation between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan, which have rich hydrocarbon resources, is of great importance not only for these countries but also for entire Central Asia, the Caspian and the Caucasus regions, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan Mekan Ishanguliyev told Trend.

He said that this will lead to new major changes in the energy map of the region, the influx of large investments, the development of the economic situation in regional countries, the creation of new jobs, and, as a result, an increase in living standards.

The ambassador stressed that Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are located in favorable places for trade between East and West, shipping routes through the Caspian Sea are currently expanding, and the parties have gained great opportunities as transit countries for goods traveling between China and Europe.

In terms of countries’ cooperation, the ambassador said that the joint Azerbaijani-Turkmen development of the Dostlug field on the basis of bilateral cooperation increases the interest in the field both commercially and technically.

"Thus, the modern infrastructure created in the Caspian Sea for the transportation of hydrocarbons will create favorable conditions for bringing the energy resources produced at the Dostlug field to the world markets," the ambassador added.

He also noted that the development of the field's hydrocarbon resources in the future may give an impetus to the construction of the Trans-Caspian Gas Pipeline to ensure access of Central Asian energy resources to the European market.

"Working on a joint project, such as Dostlug, represents a new pillar of cooperation that can be expanded to other areas," Ishankuliyev said.

"The new volumes of natural gas and oil from the field will allow expanding the petrochemical industry of Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan. This is a very important agreement that opens the way for broad cooperation," the ambassador said, adding that currently, within the framework of the signed memorandum, working groups have been established between the relevant structures of the parties to implement this project and expand cooperation in the energy sector.

The work of the contact groups will lead to a new level of mutual cooperation, finding acceptable conditions for the further development of this area.

Besides oil and gas sector, the ambassador also praised the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan in other sectors. Thus, he said the project for the construction, ownership, and operation of a fiber-optic communication line along the bottom of the Caspian Sea on the route Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan by Turkmenistan’s Turkmentelecom and Azerbaijan’s AzerTelecom LLC is at the starting point of its implementation.

The ambassador added that within the framework of this agreement, contact groups have been established, which currently hold regular working meetings, and a roadmap for the project has been approved.

"In the future, the Trans-Caspian Fiber Optic cable line will turn our countries into a digital center for both the South Caucasus and Central Asia," the ambassador stressed.

Speaking about the planned joint projects between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan in the near future, the ambassador added that the creation of the Caspian Sea–Black Sea International Transport Corridor, initiated by Turkmenistan, has now become global, with Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Romania as participants.

"As of today, the draft agreement between Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Romania on the creation and implementation of Caspian Sea–Black Sea International Transport Corridor is at the final stage of consideration by the parties."

The report also notes that the connection of the Caspian and the Black Sea regions in a single transport corridor opens up broad prospects for the development of the economic partnership, industrial and energy cooperation, trade, and investment.

"The creation of a format of assistance in the Caspian Sea will contribute to the further rapprochement of our countries. Azerbaijan has the necessary infrastructure to export its hydrocarbon resources to Europe."

In the field of international energy cooperation, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan advocate the creation of a balanced, multi-variant system of energy supplies to European markets, based on the diversification of routes, transparent schemes of their functioning, guarantees of reliability and security, and consideration of multilateral interests, he said.

"Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan, is one of the world's largest producers of hydrocarbons, support each other on international platforms and take the same position in terms of diversification of energy supplies as one of the crucial conditions for ensuring global energy security. Work in this direction will continue both in the bilateral format and with international partners," added the ambassador.

In terms of the transport sector, Ishanguliyev said that the possibility of joining the Lapis-Lazuli Transit, Trade & Transport Route to the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway is being considered.

The ambassador noted that the connection of the Lapis Lazuli Corridor with the Baku-Kars railway will ensure the transportation of goods through Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey to 50-60 countries, including the whole of Europe and most of the countries of North Africa.

During the trilateral meeting between the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, and Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani, held on July 2, 2020, the president of Turkmenistan proposed to create a Single Logistics Center based on the agreement on the Lapis Lazuli Transport Corridor, signed in Ashgabat on November 15, 2017, added the ambassador.

"As a first step for the practical implementation of this initiative, it was proposed to create structures that coordinate logistics activities in the Afghanistan-Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan trilateral format," the ambassador said.

The report noted that in general, the Lapis Lazuli transport corridor will allow the participating countries to diversify their access to regional and continental trade markets, which will directly contribute to the strengthening of national economies, the expansion of trade and economic ties, and the increase in trade turnover between the states of Central and South Asia and Europe.

The ambassador added that one of the key elements of the "Lapis Lazuli" corridor was Azerbaijan's Alat seaport and Turkmenistan’s Turkmenbashi International Seaport.

"The project is intended to contribute to the economic development of Afghanistan by including Afghanistan in the network of international transport corridors connecting Kabul with the countries of the Caspian Sea and Europe, which will significantly increase the economic integration of the region and increase trade volumes.»

Lapis Lazuli is one of the strategically significant infrastructure projects implemented by Turkmenistan together with its nearest neighbors, said the ambassador.

Furthermore, the ambassador said that Turkmenistan is ready to consider specific forms of partnership with Afghanistan and Azerbaijan, including the issues of long-term leasing of warehouses, terminals for storing petroleum products, and the allocation of special places for cargo handling operations at the Turkmenbashi International Seaport.

The ambassador noted that President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov also proposed to conduct a single price policy for the transportation of goods on the Afghanistan-Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan route and in the opposite direction in order to create optimal economic and financial conditions equal for all participants.

Further, the head of the state offered to consider the possibilities of simplifying customs operations through the introduction of a control system based on the "Single Window" principle.

"The president of Turkmenistan also proposed to prepare an atlas of the Afghanistan-Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan route in a digital format with detailed information about the existing transport and communication infrastructure. This will increase the investment and commercial attractiveness of this corridor, " the ambassador said.

Within the framework of this project, a trilateral videoconference of the heads of the interdepartmental group of Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, and Afghanistan was held on January 16, 2021, during which the parties signed a roadmap for expanding and deepening cooperation between Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, and Afghanistan in the field of trade and investment, energy, transport and logistics, telecommunications and information technologies, customs, and border issues.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation between the three countries in the fields of transport, logistics, and other areas.

"I would like to express my opinion that today's professional dialogue on the role of transport and transit corridors in the context of modern global changes is designed to promote better mutual understanding between states, the convergence of positions, and the development of advanced schemes and models of partnership in this segment of the world economy," the ambassador said.

The message also says that the key link in the transport system of Turkmenistan is the Turkmenbashi International Sea Port, which includes oil loading, ferry, passenger, and cargo terminals.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 16
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 16
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 15
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 15
Iran, Russia to conduct joint naval drill
Iran, Russia to conduct joint naval drill
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Dev’t of comprehensive co-op between Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan to lead to new changes in energy map of region - Ambassador (INVERVIEW) Business 08:00
Kazakhstan confirms 796 more COVID-19 cases, total at 204, 055 Kazakhstan 07:55
Analyst talks Azerbaijan's development in IT sphere, fighting COVID-19 spread Economy 07:08
Chile reports 2,547 new daily COVID-19 cases Other News 06:04
Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurship Fund talks financing new technology-based projects Business 05:01
Oil prices climb amid frost in U.S. Oil&Gas 04:04
Mount Etna’s eruption recorded on Sicily World 03:06
France's COVID-19 new cases surge by 19,590, deaths up by 586 Europe 02:22
Iran tells IAEA it plans to scale back cooperation in a week Nuclear Program 01:29
Japan set to begin 1st COVID-19 vaccine rollout targeting medical workers Other News 00:39
South Africa plans to share AstraZeneca vaccine, first J&J shots expected World 00:06
Tengizchevroil to set up investment fund to support workers of Kazakh energy sector Oil&Gas 16 February 23:58
Balance of bank loans in Iran announced Finance 16 February 23:22
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on Feb.17 Oil&Gas 16 February 23:17
Georgian honey producer plans to export products to Europe Business 16 February 23:17
Azerbaijan's Unicapital OJSC predicts minimal decline in discount rates Finance 16 February 23:16
Azerbaijan’s Baku Metro opens tender to buy insulating materials Tenders 16 February 23:14
Georgian electric car factory to produce first vehicles in 2022 Georgia 16 February 23:05
Azerbaijani FM discussed situation in region with OSCE MG Co-Chairs Politics 16 February 22:49
Iraq reports 3,332 new COVID-19 cases, 649,982 in total Arab World 16 February 22:42
OSCE MG Co-Chairs hold meetings with Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs Politics 16 February 22:03
Uzbekistan Airways to carry out two flights to Frankfurt Transport 16 February 21:31
Kazakhstan produced above 4 bln cu m of gas in Jan Kazakhstan 16 February 21:30
Iranian parliamentary delegation visits Azerbaijani parliament (PHOTO) Politics 16 February 20:58
Iranian government's priority - to solving environmental problems Business 16 February 20:57
Requirement for compliance of urban planning documents to enter force in Azerbaijan Economy 16 February 20:33
Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurship Dev't Fund positively responds to most loan inquiries in 2020 Business 16 February 19:41
Azerbaijan aims to improve efficiency in restoration of its liberated lands Economy 16 February 19:37
TRACECA plans to develop multimodal cargo transportation in Azerbaijan Business 16 February 19:31
Azerbaijan, Spain to eliminate double taxation Business 16 February 19:12
FMs of Turkey, Georgia to pay official visit to Azerbaijan Politics 16 February 19:12
Dire weather conditions lead to oil production decrease in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 16 February 18:05
Kazakhstan fails to reach plan for petroleum product manufacturing Oil&Gas 16 February 18:04
Marriott CEO Arne Sorenson dies after battle with cancer US 16 February 18:02
Uzbekistan’s population increases purchases of new cars Transport 16 February 17:57
Uzbek currency rates for February 16 Finance 16 February 17:57
Iran discloses value of exports to Arab countries Business 16 February 17:56
Kazakhstan sets up projects, priorities to develop energy sector in 2021 Oil&Gas 16 February 17:56
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry’s securities in great demand at Baku Stock Exchange Finance 16 February 17:34
Industrial enterprises of Russian Kirov region showing interest in Azerbaijani market Business 16 February 17:22
Investment projects to be implemented in Uzbekistan’s chemical industry revealed Uzbekistan 16 February 17:20
Azerbaijani Entrepreneurship Dev't Fund funded hundreds of industrial projects in 2020 Business 16 February 17:20
Largest share of sale on Uzbekistan’s real estate markets falls on Tashkent Uzbekistan 16 February 17:19
Bahar Azadi gold coin price falling in Iran Finance 16 February 17:19
Kazakhstan resumes petroleum gas exports to Bulgaria Oil&Gas 16 February 17:16
Indian-origin Preeti Sinha to lead UN Capital Development Fund Other News 16 February 17:16
Turkmengas opens tender for purchase of control, measuring devices Tenders 16 February 17:15
200 Indian-origin people occupy leadership positions in 15 countries, 60 hold Cabinet ranks Other News 16 February 17:14
Int'l cross-border payments increase in Uzbekistan despite COVID-19 Finance 16 February 17:04
Kazakhstan boosts petroleum gases exports to Hungary month-on-month Oil&Gas 16 February 17:00
Georgia plans to redirect loans from European Investment Bank Business 16 February 16:57
Turkmenistan’s Turkmengeology State Corporation starts drilling new well Oil&Gas 16 February 16:57
Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank talks its investments in Georgia Business 16 February 16:48
Turkey, Russia working on increasing share of rail transport in mutual trade Transport 16 February 16:46
Half of Azerbaijani Bank Avrasiya's liabilities fall on deposits in 2020 Finance 16 February 16:36
Tehran, Beijing relations make significant progress - Iran's Zarif Business 16 February 16:35
Uzbekistan Airways increases flights to Kyrgyzstan Transport 16 February 16:34
Compressor for diesel hydrogen filtration unit launched at Tehran Oil Refining Company Oil&Gas 16 February 16:33
Germany plans to offer free rapid coronavirus tests from March 1 Europe 16 February 16:30
Palantir reports 40% rise in fourth-quarter revenue US 16 February 16:23
Iran's main economic approach - to increase export, says first VP Business 16 February 16:23
Project on modernization of vocational education aimed at supporting Azerbaijani youth - Head of EU Delegation Society 16 February 16:22
Share of loan portfolios in Azerbaijani Bank Avrasiya’s assets increased in 2020 Finance 16 February 16:20
Great opportunities created for economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran - Iranian official Politics 16 February 16:11
New Indonesian ambassador to Azerbaijan vows to elevate relations of to states to new level Politics 16 February 16:09
Azerbaijan confirms 191 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 16 February 16:09
Belarus always supported sovereignty, territorial integrity of Azerbaijan - ambassador Politics 16 February 16:09
EU project in Azerbaijan to help country improve education system - UNDP Economy 16 February 16:08
TAP gas may cause fluctuations in supply volumes to Italy from other sources Oil&Gas 16 February 16:06
Footage from Hunarli village of Azerbaijan's Khojavend district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 16 February 16:04
On liberated lands we want to see Indonesian companies as our partners, as contractors to implement different projects - President Aliyev Politics 16 February 16:01
New era in South Caucasus with Azerbaijan playing key role Business 16 February 15:59
During conflict, Indonesia’s government expressed support to Azerbaijan, we highly value that - President Aliyev Politics 16 February 15:59
Iran eyes gas export to China via IP pipeline Oil&Gas 16 February 15:57
Azerbaijan shares data on agricultural loans for 2020 Finance 16 February 15:56
Iran to resume electricity export to Afghanistan Business 16 February 15:52
There are good examples of Belarusian-Azerbaijani joint ventures in Azerbaijan - President Aliyev Politics 16 February 15:48
New Azerbaijani mobile platform may replace production of paper-based business cards Economy 16 February 15:47
Iran's Deputy Oil Minister talks about plans on gas export Oil&Gas 16 February 15:46
Azerbaijan, Japan discuss draft convention on double taxation avoidance Economy 16 February 15:45
Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency shares projections for apple exports to Russia Business 16 February 15:29
Georgia increases export of small ruminants Business 16 February 15:28
Israel economy shrinks 2.4% in 2020, grows 6.3% in fourth quarter Israel 16 February 15:28
Armenia must direct efforts on concrete steps to implement trilateral declaration – Azerbaijani MFA Politics 16 February 15:27
Toyota to suspend output from nine factories in Japan due to quake Other News 16 February 15:27
Kazakhstan’s Ekibastuz GRES-2 power station opens tender to buy spares Tenders 16 February 15:26
Physical volume of Kazakhstan's GDP for 2020 revealed Business 16 February 15:26
Mineral deposits in Azerbaijan to be commissioned through auction Business 16 February 15:15
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 16 Society 16 February 15:13
Nar continues to expand its network in Nakhchivan Society 16 February 15:06
Kazakhstan state budget revenue exceeds projections Finance 16 February 14:59
Georgia’s economy to contract - Galt & Taggart Business 16 February 14:58
Iranian parliament approves govt's budget amendment bill Business 16 February 14:58
SABAH graduates of UNEC successfully integrating into world labor market Society 16 February 14:57
Azerbaijan, Georgia expanding trade and economic co-op Business 16 February 14:56
German investor morale surges on shopping spree expectations Europe 16 February 14:55
Mutual trade between Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan triples Business 16 February 14:41
Iran's Lordegan Company unveils export data Oil&Gas 16 February 14:32
Uzbek ministry announces tender for construction of parking garages Tenders 16 February 14:23
COVID-19 vaccination can protect uninfected population of Azerbaijan - infectiologist Society 16 February 14:17
All news