Georgia reduces import of medicaments from Turkey

Georgia imported 383 tons of medicaments totaling $32.7 million from Turkey from January through September 2020, Trend reports referring to the National Statistics Office (Geostat).

On an annualized basis, Georgia decreased the medicament import from Turkey by 642 tons.

Turkey ranked first in Georgia’s commodity circulation in the reporting period.

From January through September 2020, total imports from Turkey to Georgia amounted to $981.5 million. In turn, Georgia exported goods worth $142.8 million to Turkey.

The foreign trade turnover of Georgia with Turkey in the reporting period exceeded $1.1 billion, which is 13.8 percent of Georgia's total trade turnover.

