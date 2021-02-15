USAID launches new regional projects with participation of Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) launched two regional projects that include Turkmenistan in 2020, Stephen Guice, Public Affairs Officer of the US Embassy in Ashgabat told Trend.

One of the projects is Water and Vulnerable Environment, which builds on the recently completed Smart Waters project and will continue to promote regional cooperation to improve natural resources (water) management that sustains both growths, promote healthy ecosystems, and prevent conflict.

"It will support regulatory reforms and initiatives at local, national, and regional levels aimed at addressing environmental issues and natural resources management, and will support countries to revisit legal regulatory frameworks and agreements on transboundary water cooperation," he said.

Guice also added that Water and Vulnerable Environment project will be implemented in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

The second project is Power Central Asia.

" Energy is a major driver of the region’s economic and political engagement, employment, and financial markets," said Guice.

The goal of the Power Central Asia project is to support Central Asian countries with meeting the national and regional energy priorities necessary to ensure energy security, to strengthen their independence, improving the climate for increased private investments, noted the message.

He added that this project will support the countries’ efforts to identify suitable energy efficiency options and create private sector business opportunities in this field.

The project will be implemented in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

