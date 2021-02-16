Azerbaijan, Georgia expanding trade and economic co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 16

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

A memorandum of cooperation was signed between the Azerbaijani National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers’) Organizations and the Union of Azerbaijani Businessmen in Georgia (AZEBI), Trend reports with reference to the National Confederation.

The memorandum was signed by President of the National Confederation Mammad Musayev and AZEBI Board Chairman Nariman Gurbanov.

Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Georgia Faig Guliyev, businessmen representing AZEBI and employees of the executive office of the National Confederation attended the online event.

Guliyev said that so far, Azerbaijan has invested $3.5 billion in Georgia.

"In total, more than 1,000 companies with Azerbaijani capital have been registered in Georgia," the ambassador said.

Guliyev stressed the importance of intensifying the process of merging these companies within AZEBI, the timely appeal of businessmen to the embassy in connection with the difficulties they face in the neighboring country.

Musayev stressed that Azerbaijan has entered a new strategic stage covering 2021-2030.

"In the new strategic period, the development of the private sector, in particular small and medium-sized businesses, is among the priorities," Musayev stressed.

The president of the Confederation also voiced the proposals on the need to hold a business forum together with businessmen from Turkey, Georgia and Azerbaijan in the near future.

The Union of Azerbaijani Businessmen in Georgia (AZEBI) was established with the aim of strengthening the economic ties between Georgia and Azerbaijan, organizing the activity of Azerbaijani entrepreneurs working in Georgia, expanding the economic cooperation among its members.

