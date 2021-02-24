Prospects of using waste from Azerbaijan's Dashkasan deposit to be assessed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s AzerGold CJSC mining company and GEOSERVICE GGI LLC signed a contract worth 49,850 manat ($29,323), Trend reports citing the Electronic Procurement portal.

GEOSERVICE GGI LLC won the tender previously announced by AzerGold conduct research work to assess the prospects for the industrial use of waste from the Dashkasan deposit and for the complex mining of rare, noble and non-ferrous metals.

In accordance with the order of the president of Azerbaijan dated August 6, 2020, AzerGold CJSC has started geophysical research and geological exploration within the framework of the preparation of a primary assessment document for re-commissioning the Dashkasan iron ore deposit.

The deposit with reserves in a volume of 350 million tons of ore was continuously exploited from 1954 to 1994, during which 92 million tons of minerals were extracted.