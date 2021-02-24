Inspectorate International Ltd. wins tender launched by Azerbaijani mining company

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24

Azerbaijan’s mining company, AzerGold CJSC, and Inspectorate International Limited signed a contract worth 16,728 manat, Trend reports with reference to the ‘Electronic Procurement’ portal.

According to the portal, the winner of the tender announced by AzerGold CJSC for the purchase of full control services of the entire process from the moment of acceptance of alloys with gold/silver content by the Argor-Heraeus SA refining company to the moment of their cleaning, has been determined.

By the decision of the commission, Inspectorate International Limited was selected as the winner of the tender.

In accordance with the order of the Azerbaijani president dated August 6, 2020, AzerGold CJSC has begun geophysical research and geological exploration within the preparation of the primary assessment document for the re-commissioning of the Dashkesan iron ore deposit.

The deposit with reserves in the volume of 350 million tons of ore was constantly operated from 1954 through 1994, during which 92 million tons of minerals were extracted.

