Azerbaijani SME Development Agency receives numerous applications for creation of businesses in liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

The Azerbaijani Small and Medium Business Development Agency has received about 400 applications and business projects from local and foreign businessmen since 2020 related to creating a business in the liberated territories, investing, as well as participating in construction work to be carried out in these territories, Chairman of the Board of the Agency Orkhan Mammadov said.

Mammadov made the remark at a briefing dedicated to the activity of the Agency in Azerbaijan in 2020, Trend reports on March 1.

“The economic potential of the territories liberated from the occupation creates new prospects for business,” the chairman of the board of the Agency added.

"One of the main challenges for the current period is the effective implementation of the reintegration of the Azerbaijani territories liberated from occupation into the country's economy," Mammadov said.

Mammadov emphasized that these appeals are mainly aimed at tourism, textile production, construction, catering, and agriculture.

"At the same time, the economic and investment potential of the territories liberated from occupation was presented in the form of a report "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" at the "MUSIAD Expo-2020" international exhibition in Istanbul on November 18-21, 2020,” chairman of the board of the Agency added. “The first business entity launched its activity through the support of the Agency."

The Azerbaijani Small and Medium Business Development Agency is a legal entity of public law that supports the development of micro, small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) in Azerbaijan, renders support and a number of services to entrepreneurs, as well as coordinates and regulates public services in this sphere.

----

Follow the author on Twitter: Fidan_Babaeva