Azerbaijan, EU discussing results of business environment report

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The results of the EU 2020 Business Environment Report are being discussed with the European Union, Trend reports on March 9 referring to Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov’s message on his Twitter account.

“This document reflects high morale, expectations, and business assessment,” Jabbarov tweeted.

The minister also thanked the EU for the qualitative work.

Earlier, the minister said that business in Azerbaijan is entering a recovery period after the coronavirus pandemic.

“The results of the first two months of 2021 are encouraging,” the minister tweeted. “In accordance with the preliminary data, tax revenues were fulfilled by 118.7 percent compared to the forecasts.”

----

Follow the author on Twitter:@jafarov_zeyni