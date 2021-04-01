Georgia, IMF starting work on new program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia is starting work on a new program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said the President of the National Bank of Georgia (NBG), Koba Gvenetadze, Trend reports via Georgian media.

According to him, the first negotiations on this issue would start on April 8, 2021.

“We had a three-year program supported by the International Monetary Fund, which was extended for one year. We will have the last review of it on April 7," he said.

According to him, this program was crucial for Georgia because it managed to implement many reforms in different directions.

"From April 8, we have to start negotiations on a new program with the International Monetary Fund,” said Gvenetadze.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356